Decision to suspend Ntiamoah baseless – Mustapha Nettey tells Ghana Boxing Authority

Mustapha Nettey, treasurer of the Ghana Boxing Federation

Source: GNA

Mr. Mustapha Nettey, treasurer of the Ghana Boxing Federation, says the two-year suspension of boxing promoter Mr. Alex Ntiamoah by Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) is flawed.

On June 26, 2023, the GBA issued a statement suspending Mr. Ntiamoah for what they described as a serious offence of misconduct, disrespect, and insubordination.



Mr. Ntiamoah was suspended together with Splendid Boxing Promotions after they organised a bout at the Seconds Out Boxing Gyms despite the ban on drumming and noise making by the Ga State.



Mr. Nettey entreated the GBA to take steps to reinstate Ntiamoah’s privileges as a manager and promoter duly licenced by the regulator and in good standing.



According to Mr. Nettey, the boxing bout held didn’t contravene any of the laws of the state, nor did it appear on the day of the event that the regulator had not sanctioned or approved the venue.

“I think that the suspension of Alex is hogwash and must be treated with disdain. The said event, which is being used to suspend Mr. Ntiamoah had the 2nd Vice President of GBA and the Technical Directors Roger Barnor and Shadrack Acquah, respectively, by the sides of the ring judging the fight,” Mr. Nettey said.



He added: “Astute boxing luminary, Mr J.A Annan, who was mentioned in the suspension letter, was the Clark of Scale and Master Scorecard keeper on the day, and all these men are members of the GBA board; didn’t they know that the event has not been sanctioned and the venue has not been approved?.



“I must say that the decision to suspend Alex Ntiamoah is disgraceful and baseless. The GBA must rather retreat and take steps to restore the privileges that he deserves.”



Mr. Nettey disclosed that during the said event, which led to the suspension of the promoter, Alhaji Tofik Muritala came to the Seconds-Out gym where the event was going on together with some traditional rulers who consented to the event.