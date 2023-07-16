Declan Rice excited to reunite with Nketiah at Arsenal after on-pitch altercation

Arsenal midfielder, Declan Rice

Former West Had midfielder, Declan Rice has expressed his excitement about reuniting with his close friend Eddie Nketiah at his new club Arsenal.

Rice and Nketiah played together during their time at Chelsea from the under-nine to under-14 levels before being released on the same day.



The two recently had an on-pitch altercation in one of the Premier League matches.



Rice, after joining Arsenal reflected on their respective journeys and expressed his desire to reunite with Nketiah who he has held in high regard and maintained a close connection with his family.



"I played with Eddie from under-nines to under-14s [at Chelsea]," the 24-year-old told Arsenal.com.



"We were both released on the same day and it’s crazy where football takes you, your journey. He’s made it through the ranks at Arsenal, I made it through the ranks at West Ham. Now we get to link back up again.

"I’ve always loved Eddie, even though we had that little altercation on the pitch before! I’ve always loved him and been close to his family.



"His dad is a top, top guy who used to come on all the tours with us as kids, so I’m really looking forward to seeing Eddie again and of course the other boys."





Rice x Eddie ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/T5qpqAQKaD — Ghana Gunner (@AFC_Fazeel) July 15, 2023

