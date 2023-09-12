Declan Rice mentions 'incredible' Thomas Partey as one of the midfielders in football

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey has received a huge endorsement from clubmate Declan Rice as one of the best defensive midfielders in football.

Declan Rice in a chat while on international duty named Thomas Partey among his favorite midfielders in the world.



Rice noted that “Partey is incredible” noting that up until his recent injury Thomas Partey was up there with the very best in his position.



Declan Rice also identified Partey’s Arsenal teammate, Jorginho as a player whose quality blows his mind.



The English midfielder says he has been dumbfounded by the skills and midfield nous displayed by Jorginho in training.



“Playing with him every day in training, and seeing how he is because he’s not the biggest… His brain, the way it works as a holding midfielder and I’ve just been trying to pick up little things off him.

“He’s always in position, always knows when to pass, and always creates time for himself. He’s an outstanding trainer and I’ve been trying to take little bits from his game as well. I’m trying to learn from everyone, I’ve got all the abilities myself, and still, things to do.”



Declan Rice joined Thomas Partey at Arsenal this summer at a club-record fee of £105 million ($135m).



Declan Rice and Partey featured in Arsenal’s opening three games before Partey picked up an injury ahead of their game against Manchester United.



Rice produced a spending performance with a goal in the dying embers of the game. He was crowned man of the match.



