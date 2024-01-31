Declare your stance on LBGTQ+ now - Foh-Amoaning to GFA, CAF

Legal practitioner Moses Foh-Amoaning

Legal practitioner Moses Foh-Amoaning has called on both the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to make clear their stance on the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender/transsexual [LGBT+] movement.

Foh-Amoaning, who serves as the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, emphasized the need for CAF to respond strongly to LGBTQ+ matters, citing examples of other nations like the UAE and Qatar that have taken a firm stand against it.



Expressing concern about potential challenges, he warned of scenarios where individuals identifying as a different gender might compete in sports, using the example of a man wanting to play for a women's football team.



Foh-Amoaning urged the GFA and CAF to devise a comprehensive response to address the emergence of LGBTQ+ issues in sports, pointing out the controversies surrounding the World Cup in Qatar and emphasizing the importance of a clear stance.

“You will see a man portraying himself as a woman and wanting to compete with women. For instance, now in women’s football, you will see a man called Mohammed Polo who says he wants to play for a women’s team. How is this possible?,” Moses Foh-Amoaning stated on Happy 98.9 FM.



He added, “The whole GFA and CAF must devise a response to this LGBT because it has already arrived in sports. Look at when we were going to Qatar for the World Cup, there was a whole lot of noise about it. What is our response?”



JNA/EK