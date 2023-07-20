5
Declare your support for Chris Hughton - Coach Opeele charges GFA

Coach Opeele Boateng Opeele Boateng

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With the heavy criticism directed to the Ghana Football Association regarding their perceived dislike for Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, popular coach, Isaac ‘Opeele’ Boateng has called on the FA to come out with its full backing for the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager.

Chris Hughton was appointed the new Black Stars coach in February following the departure of Otto Addo. He held the Black Stars technical advisor role during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, it has been alleged that the FA was not in support of Chris’s appointment when the Ministry of Youth Sports settled on the 64-year-old trainer but rather opted for the coach of their choice.

According to ‘Opeele’ Chris Hughton is the choice of the Ghanaian public and the FA can't think of firing him.

“With this clandestine attempt to paint the GFA as haters of Chris Houghton, what is the GFA waiting for? GFA has to come out to state its full backing for Houghton”, he tweeted.

Chris Hughton since his appointment has spearheaded three games of the Black Star, having won one and two draws in the 2023AFCON qualifiers.

His next task comes in September when the AFCON qualifiers resume and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November respectively.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
