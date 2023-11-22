Dede Ayew 4, Inaki 6: Black Stars' player ratings after defeat to Comoros

Black Stars

Black Stars picked up their first defeat of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Comoros in Moroni.

Comoros secured their second successive win over Ghana after pipping the Black Stars 1-0 on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



The Black Stars could not recover from a lackluster and embarrassing first-half performance to salvage a point let alone go on to win the game.



The defeat means Ghana has slipped to third, tied with Madagascar on three points after two games while Comoros go top of the group with a 100 percent record, followed by Mali on four points.



Central African Republic are fifth in the group with a point and Chad at the bottom with zero points.



Here are Black Stars' player ratings after the defeat to Comoros according to GhanaWeb's Sports Desk:



Richard Ofori - 5: The Orlando Pirates had quite a busy evening juxtaposed to his opposing number.

He made some good saves to keep the team in the game but could have done better with the goal he conceded. His anticipation as well as positioning prior to the goal was poor.



Denis Odoi - 5.5: Odoi was one of the brightest spots in the back four but overall he had an average outing per his standard.



Nicholas Opoku - 4.5: Nicholas Opoku had a poor game. He was not commanding enough and failed to organize the defense as the leader. Also, he could not exert his ball-playing ability to impact Ghana's build-up.



Kasim Adams - 4.5: Kasim formed a weak pair with Opoku in defense. The Hoffenheim man lost many duels and could not land more than three successful tackles in the game.



Gideon Mensah - 5.5: Gideon Mensah put the left side on lock with no penetration but could not contribute in the attack as much as he did against Madagascar.



Salis Samed - 4: Salis Samed was non-existent in the midfield. His contribution was feeble for both defensive and attack.

Baba Iddrisu - 6: Baba Iddrisu was more visible in the game as compared to his last outing against Madagascar. He showed up for the ball more in build-ups and also contributed immensely defensively but did not have the support from Salis to keep the shape intact.



Jordan Ayew - 5.5: Jordan Ayew had a game to forget. He delayed the attack a couple of times by attempting dribbles and also wasted a chunk of the team's set-pieces.



Dede Ayew - 4: Andre Ayew was subbed off after the first half, which sums up was poor the skipper was. He had no impact in all aspects of the game.



Inaki Williams - 6.5: Inaki Williams played yet another full throttle. He had a fine performance but could not cap it off with a goal.



He set up Antoine Semyo for a one-on-one with the goalkeeper but the Bournemouth man could not find the target.



He later located Jordan Ayew at the far post with a brilliant cross but the latter could not find the target with his header.

Inaki came close to scoring but he headed wide from close range late in the second half.



Antoine Semenyo- 5.5: Antoine Semenyo had Ghana's best chance of the game but he could only find the side net. Along with that, he missed some half-chances.



Subs



Mohammed Kudus - 6: Kudus brought the byte upfront and got Ghana's first shot on target. His dribbling ability was on full display but his final balls were lacking.



Ernest Nuamah- 5: Nuamah looked threatening on the right when he was introduced in the second half but his crosses were poor.



Majeed Ashimeru - 6: Majeed Ashimeru put the team on the front with his progressiveness of the ball.

How created some openings and ensured a quick transition from the defensive to attack.



Fatawu Issahaku - 4: Fatawu came on for the last 10 minutes and did not have many touches but could not make the most of it with the few he had. His crosses were terrible.



Sowah - N/A



EE/NOQ







