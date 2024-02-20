Dede Ayew, Jordan, Ati-Zigi must retire from Black Stars - Veteran pot carrying supporter Obour

Jordan Ayew and Dede Ayew (skipper)

Samuel Aggrey, popularly referred to as Obour, a Ghanaian supporter famous for carrying a pot to Black Stars matches, has suggested that the Ayew brothers and Lawrence Ati-Zigi retire from Black Stars.

He asserted that Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew have passed their prime, especially Dede, and therefore must either retire voluntarily or be kicked out of the team.



Speaking on The Delay Show, he said Dede has chalked significant achievements with Ghana, including winning the U-20 World Cup, but the time has come for the Le Havre man to bow out.



“I don’t hate them; I like them. Dede, for instance, helped Ghana win the Under-20 FIFA World Cup, and we applauded him. In this world, when you feel tired, you need to stop. Ghana is not for them.”



He further alleged that the Ayew brothers orchestrated the outgoing of some great Black Stars players, including Asamoah Gyan and Kwadwo Asamoah.



“Because of those two, Ghanaian players born abroad don’t want to play for Black Stars. Kwadwo Asamoah stopped playing football because of Dede Ayew and his brother. Asamoah Gyan also retired because of them. Asamoah Gyan wasn’t ready to retire but when Jordan refused to pass a ball to him, that’s when he decided to retire. They (Ayews) should retire.”



Besides the Ayew brothers, Obour mentioned that goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Baba Idrissu should also retire from the Black Stars because they are not committed.

“Also, Ati-Zigi (should retire). I’ve noticed that the players playing abroad are mostly threatened by their clubs. They tell them, ‘When you get injured, we won’t take care of you’. I’m telling you the truth. Also, Baba Idrissu should retire. For him, he shouldn’t consider playing for the Black Stars again.”



Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Baba Idrissu were some of the perceived losers at the 2023 African Cup of Nations, with many Ghanaians ranking them as the worst performers at the tournament.



Ghana exited the tournament in the group stage after amassing only two points after two draws and a defeat in a group with Mozambique, Egypt and Cape Verde.







EE/EK