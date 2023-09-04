Dede Ayew, Kudus and 9 Black Stars players who have arrived in camp ahead of C.A.R match

Andre Ayew's arrival in camp

Some eleven Black Stars players have reported to the team's camp ahead of their crucial match against the Central African Republic on September 7, 2023.

The 11 Black Stars players who have arrived in camp include captain Andre Dede Ayew, Edmund Addo and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi.



West Ham's new signing, Mohammed Kudus who also made his debut for the club on Friday reported to camp on Monday alongside winger, Osman Bukari.



Defenders Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Nicholas Opoku and Osman Bukari have also arrived in camp.



Striker Antoine Semenyo has also been spotted at the team's camp on Monday, September 4.



The team is currently camping at the Alisa Hotel in Accra ahead of their last game in of 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Central African Republic(CAR).

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton named a 25-man squad for Ghana's ultimate match in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The Black Stars will depart for Kumasi on Tuesday where they will begin preparations before hosting CAR on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The Black Stars will also engage Liberia in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium two days later.



Below are the players who have arrived in camp



Manaf Nurudeen

Antoine Semenyo



Andre Ayew



Baba Iddrisu



Gideon Mensah



Osman Bukari

Edmund Addo



Nicholas Opoku



Joseph Aidoo



Mohammed Kudus



Lawrence Ati Zigi

JNA