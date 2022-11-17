Dede Ayew breaks Asamoah Gyan’s record to become Ghana’s most capped player

Current Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew and former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew now stands alone as the most capped player for Ghana after making his 110th appearance against Switzerland on Thursday.

The 2009 U-20 World Cup winner featured when the Black Stars inflicted a 2-0 win over the European country in a pre-World Cup friendly in Abu Dhabi.



The Al Sadd star lasted the entire duration and did not disappoint. The 32-year-old, on the other hand, showed no signs of fatigue, covering a lot of ground as he supported the defense whenever Switzerland attacked.



Ayew completed 89% of his passes (25/28), attempted two long balls that were both perfect, and won three ground duels as well as two aerial duels.



He also made two clearances and one crucial tackle, preventing Xherdan Shaqiri from firing from the edge of the box

The match was Ayew's 110th appearance for the Black Stars making him the outright most-capped player for the four-time African champions.



He has surpassed the legendary Asamoah Gyan who made 109 appearances for Ghana between 2003 and 2019.



Ayew debuted for Black Stars in 2007, then went on to captain the U20 team to win African Youth Championship and the World Cup in 2009.



He has scored 23 goals making him the seventh all-time top scorer for the Black Stars and the highest by any active Black Stars player.