Dede Ayew named in Ghana's lineup for Comoros clash

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, has made his return to Ghana's lineup as Chris Hughton name his team to face Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ayew has replaced Kudus Mohammed who did not train on Monday due to a back injury.



The Le Harve forward is one of the three changes the gaffer made in his team that beat Madagascar last Friday in Kumasi.



Kasim Nuhu Adams replaces Daniel Amartey who sustained an injury against Malagasy while Denis Odoi replaces Alidu Seidu.



Goalkeeper Richard Ofori maintained his spot behind a back four of Nuhu and Nicholas Opoku as the centre pair with Odoi as the right-back and Gideon Mensah as the left-back.



Salis Samed and Baba Iddrisu are the double pivot in Hughton's regular 4-2-3-1 system with Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew on the flanks.

Antoine Semenyo leads the line with Dede Ayew playing behind him.



The game is set to at 16:00 GMT kickoff time at the Stade de Moroni.



Ghana's probable lineup in full



Richard Ofori



Denis Odoi

Gideon Mensah



Nicholas Opoku



Kasim Adams



Baba Iddrisu



Abdul Samed Salis

Andre Dede Ayew



Jordan Ayew



Antoine Semenyo



Inaki Williams



