Dede Ayew on the verge of joining Nottingham Forest

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew is reportedly in advanced talks with English Premier League side, Nottingham Forest.

A report by UK-based outlet Sky Sports suggests that the Ghanaian could complete a short-term deal with Forest.

The former Swansea City man flew to England on Tuesday, February 1, 2023, in hopes to the complete a move in the coming days.

According to transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Everton, and Nottingham Forest are the two Premier League clubs interested in the Ghanaian.

Andre Ayew is currently a free agent after terminating his contract at Al Sadd, ending his almost two-year stint with the Qatari side.

The 33-year-old previously played for Swansea and West Ham United in the Premier League.

During his stay at Al Sadd, Ayew scored 22 goals and provided 3 assists in 38 games in all competitions.

He won two trophies during his spell in Qatar: the Qatar Stars League in his first season 2021–22 and the Emir of Qatar Cup in 2021.

