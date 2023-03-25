16
Dede Ayew pulls out of Black Stars squad - Reports

Sat, 25 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew, has reportedly pulled out of the Black Stars squad ahead of their trip to Angola.

According to reports, Ayew's withdrawal is due to a knee injury he suffered during Ghana's 1-0 win over Angola in Kumasi on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The 34-year-old has been excused by the team doctors to travel back to England for further assessment.

The Nottingham Forest man, who was an unused substitute, is said to have picked up the knock during warm-up for the game.

The Black Stars after a recovery session on Friday have departed to Accra to continue preparations before their trip to Luanda.

The team is expected to travel to Luanda on Sunday for the return leg which is scheduled for Monday, March 27, 2023.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
