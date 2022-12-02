Dede Ayew trends after missing penalty against Uruguay

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew is in the top trends after missing a penalty in Ghana's game against Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Ghana started the game very slow but managed to get one chance in the game which saw Jordan Ayew shoot the ball and Mohammed Kudus followed with a rebound and won a penalty for Ghana by the 19th minute.
Referee Daniel Siebert whistled for an offside but after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee, he awarded a penalty to Ghana.
Captain of the side, Andre Ayew volunteered himself to take the kick for the Black Stars.
Unfortunately, Andre Ayew had his penalty saved by the Uruguay goalkeeper who went in the right direction to deny Ghana a goal.
Following the miss by Andre Ayew, the Black Stars captain has been trending on social media ever since.
Read some of the comments on social media below
"And we have in our local dialect, Penalty mp3 Dede" pic.twitter.com/BBpMO0VuiL— Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) December 2, 2022
Dede Ayew should stay in Qatar— Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) December 2, 2022
AYEW KIDDING ME??? This is worse than Asamoah Gyan's penalty ???????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/BJWg4bZtmz— SP ???????? (@septimusajprime) December 2, 2022
Confirmed … he sell the match .. Penalty mp3 Dede pic.twitter.com/WNQZCqvdKb— Mr Carter (@GhCarter4) December 2, 2022
Penalty mp3 Dede ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/jMTnXdzNSt— Lormi ???????? (@Lormi_) December 2, 2022
Penalty mp3 Dede????— ANITA???? (@Anita__Akuffo) December 2, 2022
"Penalty mp3 Dede" pic.twitter.com/R34KEdkHiF— Tema Mayor ???????? (@Pro_designer_) December 2, 2022
Penalty mp3 Dede— The Truth Teller (@Truthteller2154) December 2, 2022
Deden’t it??????????? pic.twitter.com/eOOpx3uY9R
Ghanaians right now ????????
Mmoa come talk ????????????— Bra Qwameh #JamzAlbum (@BraQwameh) December 2, 2022
Penalty mp3 dede ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ubcrGC9iSG
What's Kudus doing?— Hon. ADB???????? (@official_ADB2) December 2, 2022
Penalty mp3 Dede???????????? pic.twitter.com/CtBnqY3BgA
Penalty mp3 Dede— Grandee (@officialgrandee) December 2, 2022
---This picture is useful after all ---
????Transfer of nonfa penalty ???? pic.twitter.com/lzrvEfUED7
Penalty mp3 Dede pic.twitter.com/ncwgmEhsVL— KAY????➗ (@man_like_kayyy) December 2, 2022
Penalty mp3 dede ???????????? @gyaigyimii pic.twitter.com/k8xumMiWcg— Hajia Labaran (@uptimegh1) December 2, 2022
Penalty mp3 Dede pic.twitter.com/w0R8iS7l1A— Nathan_tagoe (@Nathantagoe1) December 2, 2022
Penalty mp3 Dede ???????????? pic.twitter.com/A0QJQigzWK— MANTSE???? DARKO???? (@ZaamaniAMF45) December 2, 2022
handing over done successfully ????????????
Penalty mp3 Dede
Kudus Mohammed
Baba Rahman
Baby jet
Abedi Pele pic.twitter.com/1R9U3mKK3w— meme_god (@memegod_1off) December 2, 2022
Penalty mp3 Dede. ???? pic.twitter.com/3bq2syKGRz— piè.siè (@kwabena_piesie) December 2, 2022
Honestly let's be realistic here, just because we criticize some Ghanaian players doesn't mean we hate them or whatsoever but Challey some things needs to be told. That bald guy called Dede Ayew is sooo complacent. Ahh ba. Penalty mp3 Dede ????????— Nana Yaw Lisbon (@nanayawlisbon) December 2, 2022
Penalty mp3 Dede.— Ghana Yesu (@ghanayesu) December 2, 2022
~ Asamoah Gyan 2022 pic.twitter.com/HgEWUmf9aV
