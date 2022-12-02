52
Dede Ayew trends after missing penalty against Uruguay

Dede Ayew 56789 Andre Ayew missed a penalty

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew is in the top trends after missing a penalty in Ghana's game against Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana started the game very slow but managed to get one chance in the game which saw Jordan Ayew shoot the ball and Mohammed Kudus followed with a rebound and won a penalty for Ghana by the 19th minute.

Referee Daniel Siebert whistled for an offside but after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee, he awarded a penalty to Ghana.

Captain of the side, Andre Ayew volunteered himself to take the kick for the Black Stars.

Unfortunately, Andre Ayew had his penalty saved by the Uruguay goalkeeper who went in the right direction to deny Ghana a goal.

Following the miss by Andre Ayew, the Black Stars captain has been trending on social media ever since.

