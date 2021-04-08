Defeat against Asante Kotoko will not deter us – Bechem United coach Kasim Mingle

Bechem United FC

Head coach of Bechem United, Kasim Ocansey Mingle says the defeat to Asante Kotoko will not affect his outfit in their subsequent games in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors inflicted a 4-0 win over the Hunters at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium in an outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter.



Goals from Abdul Ganiyu, Fabio Gama, Andy Kumi Francis, and new boy Michael Vinicius were enough for the Kumasi-based club to pick all three points at stake.



Despite expressing disappointment with his charges output in the game, he believes the defeat will not affect the Hunters in other games.

“Though we’ve lost that will not deter us because it is an outstanding match so we are going to play our second game in the second round."



"We will put the defeat behind us and prepare for the rest of the matches ahead of us” he added.