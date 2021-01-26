Defeat to Aduana Stars won't affect Kotoko - Johnson Smith

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith

Interim head coach of Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith has said that they must put the defeat to Aduana Stars behind them and concentrate on their subsequent games.

The Porcupine Warriors lost their matchday ten home game at the Accra Sports Stadium by a lone goal to Aduana Stars on Sunday, January 24, 2021, in the ongoing season.



Samuel Bioh’s second-half strike enabled Aduana Stars to get their first-ever win over Asante Kotoko away from home.



Speaking at the post-match conference, Johnson Smith stated that he will make sure that the defeat does not affect his players mentally going forward in the season.

“No, I will make sure I boost the confidence level of the players. We played well but we lost so we have to forget about this defeat and think about the upcoming games, that is important”



“Nobody should talk about this defeat and I am not going to do any postmortem with my players after this game. We will put this defeat behind us,” he said.