Defeat to Samartex FC is a learning experience for us – Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Aboubakar Ouattara

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Aboubakar Ouattara has indicated that his side will learn from their defeat to Samartex Football Club.

The Phobians on Saturday afternoon suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Week 23 opponent of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



It was the first time Hearts of Oak lost a league match since the appointment of Ivorian tactician Aboubakar Ouattara.



Speaking after the game, the coach said the defeat should not be the end of the road, as his team still has a lot of matches to play.

He said his team will learn from the defeat and prepare for upcoming matches.



“The defeat serves as a learning experience as we look to bounce back stronger in the next fixture, especially as the team returns to the Accra Sports Stadium where every fan calls home,” coach Aboubakar Ouattara said.



Up next for Hearts of Oak, the team will face off with Bibiani Gold Stars.