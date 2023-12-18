Defence to attack in 16 seconds – Watch Kudus’ run across field to ‘devour’ Wolves

Mohammed Kudus

Another game, another goal and Mohammed Kudus continues to hog the headlines for his performances for London side, West Ham.

The Black Stars player bagged a brace for his club, scoring both goals in the space of 10 minutes.



The club posted a buildup sequence to his first goal when a ball into the West Ham area was cleared as David Moyes’ boys launched a blistering counterattack that ended with a Kudus strike from outside the box straight into the right corner of the opponent’s goal.



Kudus will get his second 10 minutes later and be subbed in the latter part of the game that ended 3-0.



West Ham’s third was scored by Harred Bowen, interestingly all three goals were assisted by Brazilian Lucas Paqueta.

Kudus, in his first season in the Premier League, has become an instant hit with the London side, putting in massive performances and banging in the goals in all competitions.



Watch a clip of his first goal below:





Defence into attack in 16 seconds ⚡️



A fine finish from Kudus to complete the counter-attack ???????? pic.twitter.com/Y7PTn5kdnZ — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 17, 2023

SARA