Defender Empem Dacosta keen to fight for position at Asante Kotoko

Empem Dacosta, Asante Kotoko defender

Asante Kotoko defender Empem Dacosta has vowed to nail a position at the club after a move away from the club collapsed in the last minute.

Dacosta was reported to be moving away from the Baba Yara Stadium outfit in the ongoing window after failing to churn out regular playing time.



However, the guardsman was blocked from departing the club after a new management took over the team's reins.



According to the 23-year-old, he is excited to remain at the club and says he will fight to win back his position in the team next season.

“I am glad that the move didn’t happen and that I am back into the team.”-Dacosta told Kotoko Express App



“The team would not have taken those steps if I did everything right. I admit that I brought it upon myself and now I have vowed to rewrite everything. I do not want to leave and so I have to fight back and prove to the technical bench that they can trust in me.



“I have looked at myself in the mirror and reflected on all the games I played; the things I did right and otherwise. It is a great opportunity that I have here and I desperately want to improve both on and off the field, and play according to the instructions of the coach to keep my place in the squad.”

