Defender Gideon Mensah announce his exit from Vitoria SC

Former West African Football Academy defender Gideon Mensah

Former West African Football Academy defender Gideon Mensah, has returned to Austrian Bundesliga club Red Bull Salzburg after his loan with Vitoria SC ended.

The Black and Whites were unable to reach the talented defender's price tag which is roughly €2.50 million in order to secure his services on a permanent basis for next season.



The 22-year-old had an outstanding debut season with Vitoria SC, appearing in 23 games during his time with the Black and Whites.



Gideon Mensah announced his departure from the Portuguese club on his official Twitter account.

“Whenever you have to say farewell to "someone", don't ever say goodbye but rather say, see you later or till next time” he tweeted.



"My football journey so far brought me here some few months back and I must confess it's been one my most successful spells as a professional where the staff, my colleagues and even the Guimaraes town itself made me feel at home from day one till date."



"It's time for me to make a move (continue my journey) but you guys will always be in the heart and i pray our path cross again sometime in the near future." he ended.