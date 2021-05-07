Defender Joseph Aidoo a doubt for Villarreal clash

Fri, 7 May 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Ghanaian defender, Joseph Aidoo is a doubt for the clash between Celta Vigo and Villarreal in La Liga due to fitness problems.
He was recently allowed to train in the team's facilities but he trained outside the group.
Due to this, he only has a slight chance of featuring for the team against Villarreal. The same can be said for his teammate, Iago Aspas.
Aidoo did not feature for the Black Stars in 2021 during the AFCON qualifiers due to COVID-19 restrictions. He will be hoping to get back to full fitness and make an impact for his club.
He is deemed a key player for both club and country due to his quality.
Source: Football Ghana
Related Articles:
- Local coaches must help develop players - Laryea Kingston
- Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori ‘not completely’ out of the season
- Dennis Appiah confident about Nantes FC relegation survival
- Andre Ayew among players that could leave Swansea City as free agents this summer
- Saint Etienne reportedly interested in signing Grejohn Kyei from Servette FC
- Read all related articles