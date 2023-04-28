Defender Kevin Danso set for big summer transfer after top displays for RC Lens

Austrian defender of Ghanaian descent, Kevin Danso

Information gathered in the past month indicates that the full-back is wanted by several top clubs in the Italian Serie A.



European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that as many as three Serie A clubs want to secure the signature of the highly-rated defender.



Besides the Italian clubs, it is understood that teams in the Spanish La Liga and English Premier League are set to battle for the services of the defender in the summer transfer window.