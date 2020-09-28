Defender Lamine Moro scores to power Young Africans SC to victory

Ghanaian defender, Lamine Moro was on target for the second time this season in the Tanzania Premier League this weekend.
Young Africans SC were 1-0 victors over Mtibwa Sugar on Sunday, September 27.
Moro, who was named as captain for the fixture scored the only goal of the game in the 61st minute heading home a corner from Angolan midfielder Carlinhos do Carmo.
This is the second time the duo have combined to clinch victory for the Tanzanian giants.
Moro also headed in a corner from Carlinhos when they beat Mbeya City 1-0 few weeks ago.
The central defender has now scored twice in four games for Young Africans in the Tanzanian top-flight.
Striker Michael Sarpong also featured for the Yellow and Greens.
