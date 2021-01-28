Defender Philip Sackey to miss Olympics versus Hearts Of Oak game

Accra Great Olympics defender, Philip Sackey

Defender Philip Sackey will miss Accra Great Olympics' Ghana Premier League matchday 10 encounter on Saturday against Accra Hearts Of Oak due to an accumulation of cards.

Sackey has been influential for the ‘Wonder Club’ in the ongoing Ghana Premier League playing all the ten games so far.



But Yaw Preko will have to face Accra Hearts of Oak on Saturday without his first choice right back.

The Wonder club will play as a guest to Hearts of Oak in a local derby game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday evening.



Olympics currently sits 7th on the league log with 13 points after matchday 10.