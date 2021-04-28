Defiant Amiens SC coach gives injury update on Nicholas Opoku

Amiens SC defender, Nicholas Opoku

Amiens SC coach Oswald Tanchot is optimistic of seeing Nicholas Opoku back on the field again this season, despite fears that the Ghana international could be out for the rest of the season.

Opoku has been on the treatment table since suffering a knee injury during Amiens 1-0 win against Rodez in the French Ligue 2.



He was initially slated to sit out for only two weeks but reports emanating from the team’s camp suggest the injury could be more disturbing.



“There will be no return, the group will be very close to what we saw in Corsica. For Nicholas (Opoku) there is a hope that he will play again this season, he is in a recovery protocol.”

“Now the players present are responding well, although this will be our sixth game in 18 days and Guingamp's reception was also brought forward from Monday to Saturday."



Opoku has played 27 times for the club, with 1 assist to his credit.