Dejected Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo storms out of interview after Tamale City draw

Asante Kotoko head coach, Seydou Zerbo, walked out of his post-match interview following their 1-1 draw against Tamale City Stadium on Wednesday, 11 January 2023.

Seydou Zerbo, who looked very disturbed by their winless run since the start of the year, spoke in a very sad tone and walked off the interview for his interpreter and assistant Orlando Wellington to explain.



Before leaving the interview, Seydou Zerbo said, “We have drawn three consecutive matches and this is an individual mistake from the defence. We are leading let’s say 6 minutes to the end of the game and we lost concentration and they had an equalizer.”



When asked why the Burkinabe coach was furious, Orlando Wellington said, “the coach left because he was not happy. If he can't talk, I can't talk.”



Kotoko’s hope of earning their first three points in the year was cut short after Babamu Ibrahim's strike pulled parity to cancel Issah Nyaabila's 83rd-minute own goal.



Zerbo left unannounced in the middle of the interview. Before his departure, the Burkinabe told StarTimes:



Asante Kotoko have not won a match since the start of the year having drawn their games with Great Olympics and Aduana Stars.

Asante Kotoko’s next game will be against Bibiani Gold Stars in an away fixture.



