Sports News

Dejected Nkawkaw Sports Stadium set to undergo massive renovation

The state of the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium

The Nkawkaw Sports Stadium after being left to rot will soon see massive renovation to become a modern-day edifice.

The stadium which has staged Ghana Premier League games in the past is now in a deplorable state as a result of poor maintenance.



Earlier this week, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi had a meeting with the management of the Middle Belt Development Authority in Kumasi



The meeting saw the parties discussing the need to give the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium a facelift.

Pending a final meeting between the Sports Authority, the Youth and Sports Ministry as well as the Middle Belt Development Authority, renovation works will be started on the sports facility in the Eastern Region.



The once-iconic stadium now appears bushy and does not even seem like the edifice with the history it has.



In the past, the facility served as the home grounds for Okwahu United when they were counted among the top clubs in the Ghana Premier League.

