Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah to be managed by former Bournemouth coach

Kamal Sowah And Denis Odoi Scaled.webp Ghana duo Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah

Sun, 1 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana duo Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah will be managed by former Bournemouth coach Scott Parker. The 42-year-old former England midfielder led Bournemouth to Premier League promotion last season.

Club Brugge announced the sacking of coach Carl Hoefkens three days ago. Carl Hoefkens was appointed head coach of Club Brugge in May.

Hoefkens was assistant coach at Club's U18 and U21 and Talent Coach. He also functioned as first-team assistant during the previous three seasons.

The 43-year-old was sacked due to the club's performance and level of play in the league despite a terrific run in the Champions League.

Incoming coach Scott Parker was sacked by the Cherries just four games into the season after a 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool.

Scott Parker's first job in coaching was at Fulham in 2019 and he led the team to Premier League promotion in 2022 through the playoffs.

Scott Parker played for Chelsea, Charlton, West Ham, Tottenham, and Fulham before retiring in the 2016/17 season.

