Denis Odoi excited about Fulham contract extension

Belgium International defender, Denis Odoi

Belgium International defender, Denis Odoi has extended his contract with Fulham for two more years after a brilliant season.

The defender helped the cottagers qualify from the English Championship via the play offs after seeing off London neighbours Brentford.



Odoi after extending his contract says he is delighted to be staying at the craven cottage for the next two years



“The club is delighted to announce that Denis Odoi has agreed a contract extension”, an official statement from Fulham has said today.

It continued, “The defender has put pen to paper on an additional two years, with an option for a further 12 months. The new deal will keep Denis at the Club until at least the summer of 2022”.



Speaking to FFCtv after inking the dotted lines on the contract, Denis Odoi says he is very happy.



“I’m happy, as it’s given me this season and next season guaranteed at the Club. I’m enjoying my life here, so I’m really happy that I can stay here an extra two years”, the 32-year old said.

