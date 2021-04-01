Dennis Dowouna to return to Skenderbeu starting line-up after injury recovery

Ghanaian midfielder Dennis Dowouna is expected to return to action this weekend in the Albanian top-flight with Skenderbeu after recovering from injury.
Dowouna missed Skenderbeu's last game - which ended in a 2-1 win against Apolonia Fier - before the international break due to injury.
It was the first game he had missed this season for Skenderbue since he made his debut on November 4.
But, the talented midfielder should be available for the clash with Kukesi on Sunday.
Dowouna, signed from Ghanaian second-tier side Tudu Mighty Jet, has become a key player for Skenderbeu.
The 20-year-old has made 25 appearances, playing in different roles such as attacking midfield, defensive midfield and right-wing and has scored one goal.
- Amiens SC Lomotey and Opoku quarantined in Ghana after positive coronavirus results
- Isaac Atanga: MLS side Cincinnati acquire Ghanaian attacker from Nordsjaelland
- Besiktas decide not trigger clause to sign Bernard Mensah permanently
- Reading defender Andy Yiadom nearing injury return against Barnsley
- 'He is an asset' - Yusif Chibsah lauds Ghana and Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus
- Read all related articles