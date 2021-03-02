Dennis Dowouna yet to miss a game in Albania this season

Dowouna has featured in all 22 games played by his club this season

Ghanaian midfielder Dennis Dowouna made his 22nd appearance for Albanian top-flight side KF Skenderbeu over the weekend.

He featured for 73 minutes as Skenderbeu suffered a 1-0 defeat against KF Bylis Ballsh to leave them bottom of the league.



His recent appearance means he is yet to miss a game for Skenderbeu this season. The club has been involved in 22 games so far and Dowouna has featured in all.



Dowouna has played in many positions including defensive midfield, left-wing, right-wing, and attacking midfield.

The 20-year-old's rise has been rapid, considering it his first season in Europe and he arrived with no top-flight football experience.



He joined them from Ghanaian second-tier side Tudu Mighty Jets.



Dowouna has scored one goal - a powerful strike against KF Vllaznia on February 21.