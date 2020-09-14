Sports News

Dennis Tetteh scores in Slavia Mozyr's heavy defeat

Dennis Tetteh

Ghanaian striker Dennis Tetteh opened the scores for his side Slavia Mozyr in a six goal thriller on Sunday in the Belarusian league.

Dennis Tetteh scored on the 11th minute in their 4-2 away loss to Torpedo Zhodino.



The home side quickly turned the tide as Maksim Bordachev equalized for the host after 20 minutes before Lipe Veloso scored the second goal on the stroke of half time to hand the home team a 2-1 before the first half whistle.

Two more goals were scored by the home side through Dmitri Antilevski with the third goal in the 62nd minute before Dmitriy Yashin put a gloss on the result with the fourth goal of the game to make it 4-1



The away side got a consolation goal in the 79th minute to make it 4-2 through Nikita Melnikov.

