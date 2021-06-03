Departing Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu pays glowing tribute to Rafa Benitez

Christian Atsu, Ghanaian winger

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has claimed that he played his best under Rafael Benitez at Newcastle United.

Atsu arrived at Newcastle on an initial loan deal from Chelsea as Benitez looked to build a promotion winning side and the winger didn't take long to settle down.



The 29-year-old is in the last month of his contract, and is set to leave as a free agent from June 30.



"When I heard Newcastle wanted me and Rafa was the coach, I had no second thoughts,” Atsu recalled.



"It was always a pleasure working with Rafa".



"Before I came here, I was told I will enjoy working with him and that was true".



"He is the best man I've ever worked with".

"My number one".



"Both tactically and player management, he is top."



The 29-year-old then offered an insight to Benitez's methods over his three years at the club.



He reflected: "I loved his training sessions because you will play football always".



"He speaks with everyone".



"Those who play and who don't play".

"He makes you feel part of the team and that's why he is different".



"What a human he is."



Under current manager Steve Bruce, Atsu endured a tough 2020/2021 campaign, where he failed to make a single Premier League appearance, after being left out of Newcastle’s squad during the first half of the season, before being registered for the second half, but failed to even make the bench.



He made 121 appearances for Newcastle between 2017 and 2021.