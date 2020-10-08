Depay: Barcelona deal was very close, but certain things got in the way

Olympique Lyonnais captain, Memphis Depay has said that though he couldn't complete his move to Spanish giants, FC Barcelona in the just ended transfer window, he will still pursue that dream move.
The Dutch forward, who will remain at Lyon for the foreseeable future shared details on his supposed transfer to Barcelona after appearing for his national side in their 1-0 defeat to Mexico in Amsterdam.
"The agreement was very close," Depay told Dutch television channel NOS.
"I don't want to go into all the details, but it was basically done."
"And then, unfortunately, certain things got in the way."
"That's life and what happened, happened."
"Now I've got to concentrate again on Lyon, being important for them, and then seeing what happens further down the line."
"No one can predict the future."
"If I continue to play the way I can, then clubs will continue to be interested in me and at that point maybe things will happen again," he concluded.
