Depay shows support to Romelu Lukaku after racist abuse

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku

Dutch player of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay, has offered public support to Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku who was racially abused by fans of Juventus.

The Atletico Madrid forward took to Instagram to back the Belgian forward who was abused on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.



Depay, in his post, urged all athletes to come together to fight against racism as a unit.



"Blind and deaf to the world but never to racism!



"It’s time that all the athletes start connecting with each other, so that we can handle this disease the way we should.



Once we coming together we can really change things because these corporate company’s are not going to do it for us."



Romelu Lukaku was sent off following an incident of racist abuse in the Italian Cup semi-final first leg against Juventus.

Lukaku, who scored a 95th-minute penalty to equalize for Inter, was sent off for excessive celebration after Juventus fans chanted racist slurs at the Belgian international.



Roc Nation Sports, Lukaku’s representatives, has called for the Italian authorities to take action against Juventus for the abuse.



His parent club, Chelsea also tweeted in support of their player while reiterating the opposition to racism.







EE/KPE