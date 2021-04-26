Deportivo Linares goalkeeper Razak Braimah reacts to play-offs qualification

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Razak Braimah

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Braimah has expressed gratitude after helping Deportivo Linares reach the Segunda Division promotion play-offs for the first time in 13 years.

The shot-stopper has been in scintillating form in the Segunda B division as Linares sealed the play-offs spot after a 1-1 draw against San Fernando on Sunday.



After the game, he wrote 'Alhamdulilah" on social media, which translates to thank you Allah.



San Fernando opened the scoring through Francis Ferron in the 28th minute, the first Braimah conceded in the Segunda B play-off.



But Linares fought back to level in the second half through Hugo Diaz.



Razak Braimah was lively throughout the game, making an outstanding save in the 57th minute to keep Deportivo Linares in the game.

The Ghanaian goalie and Deportivo Linares are left to fight for the top spot in the remaining two games in the Segunda B.



The former Cordoba goalkeeper will be earning back to back promotion with Linares after helping them to Segunda C to B just a season ago.



It is the first time Deportivo Linares have gained promotion play-offs in the last 13 years.



