Deportivo Linares goalkeeper Razak named in ToTW after heroic performance against Atletico Sanluqueno

Braimah's 81st minute save was the highlight of the match

Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Braimah has been named in the Team of the Week in the Spanish Segunda Division B.

The Deportivo Linares goalie produced another outstanding performance as they beat Atletico Sanluqueno 2-0 on Sunday.



Braimah has been in scintillating form for the second-tier side, keeping another clean sheet to make in four games without conceding.



His 81st minute save was the highlight of the match.

Jose Cruz opened the scoring for Deportivo Linares five minutes after the break, before Hugo Diaz doubled the lead eight minutes later.



Deportivo Linares sit top of Group A in the segunda B division.