Depot Tennis Club lifts Jamrock Independence Day tennis tournament in Akosombo

Winners of the tournament lift their trophy

Source: Etornam Gblende, Contributor

The Depot Tennis Club, Tesano beat the Regional Maritime University Tennis Club in the finals of the Jamrock Independence Day Tennis Tournament held at the VRA Club House in Akosombo

The fierce contest saw Depot Tennis Club beat TDC Tennis Club from Tema in the semifinal to qualify for the final while RMU Tennis Club also beat Ho Tennis Club in their semifinal encounter.



The finals saw Depot tennis club pulled a dramatic comeback from 3:0 down to win at 4 games to 3. The final game, a mixed doubles saw Frank Quartey and Eugenia Asigri of Depot Tennis Club beat Jacob Amoako and Tina Tagoe of RMU Tennis Club in a grueling tie breaker to secure victory for Depot Tennis Club.



In the battle for the third position, Ho Tennis Club beat TDC Tennis Club in a crunch mixed doubles final. In the final game, Precious Nunana Okoh and Desmond Ntim beat Isaac and Helena Hammond of TDC Tennis Club to secure the third position.

The CEO of Jamrock Bar And Event Center, Mr. Patrick Kwabena Addo expressed his excitement at the level of participation and competitiveness displayed by all the clubs that took part in the tournament. He assured clubs of a more exciting tournaments with exciting prices ahead. He acknowledged all the sponsors for their support in organizing an exciting tournament.



For their prize, the Depot Tennis Club took home a trophy, a cash prize and the bragging rights. In his comment, the chairman of the Depot Tennis Club Bilal Bin Hassan expressed his gratitude to God and also thanked the leadership and entire membership of the club for their hard work and dedication.