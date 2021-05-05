Derrick Kohn becomes Willem II player with the most possession won in a single game

German-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn made history on Saturday by becoming Willem II's player to have won the most possession in a single match.
Derrick Kohn made 19 recoveries in Willem II's defeat to FC Utrecht on Saturday.
He was one of the standout performers despite the 3-2 defeat, with compatriot Kwasi Okyere Wriedt also on the scoresheet.
“I noticed that things were going well”, the German left-back with Ghanaian roots said after the game. “Both with me and with the team. But nineteen conquests? That is indeed a lot," a shocked Kohn added.
Van de Streek opened the scoring for FC Utrecht after just four minutes before adding his second at the stroke of half-time.
Willem II pulled one back after the breakthrough Sebastien Holmen but Utrectch extended their lead once again from a Gyrano Kerk strike.
Ghana striker Kwesi Okyere Wreidt reduced the deficit with an 82nd-minute goal, his seventh of the campaign.
- KP Boateng eager for a strong finish at promotion chasing AC Monza
- Ghana forward Joseph Esso marks MC Algiers debut
- I feel comfortable being a Ghanaian - Emmanuel Gyasi
- Ghana’s top scorers in Europe: Andre Ayew leads pack
- Bernard Tekpetey reacts to winning Bulgarian league title with Ludogorets
- Read all related articles