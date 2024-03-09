Derrick Kohn elated after scoring his first goal for Galatasaray in thrilling 6-2 victory over Rizespor

Derrick Kohn

German-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn could not hide his excitement after scoring his first goal for Galatasaray in their impressive 6-2 win against Rizespor on Saturday.

The 25-year-old centre-back, who joined the Turkish giants in February from German side Hannover, opened his account for the club in style, contributing to their emphatic victory.



Kohn took to his Instagram page to post a picture of himself celebrating the first goal with the caption: "First goal and a great moment"



The youngster started for his team in a game serving as a Round 29 contest of the ongoing Turkish Superliga season.



Just six minutes into the first half, Derrick Kohn was presented with a very good chance and made no mistake. He found the back of the net to the delight of his teammates to give Galatasaray the lead.

In the game against Rizespor, the defender lasted the entire duration of the contest and finished the game with a rating of 7.3.



He made six ball recoveries for his team and worked his socks off throughout the match to ensure his team bagged all three points.



After netting his first goal for Galatasaray in his fourth game for the team, he will be hoping to score more as the team fights for the Turkish Super Lig title.