Derrick Kohn scores in Hannover 96 victory over Greuther Furth

German-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Köhn was in fine form when Hannover 96 secured a vital away win over Greuther Furth in the Germany Bundesliga II.

The versatile Ghanaian player started and lasted the entire duration as his outfit inflicted a 3-1 win over their opponent at the Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer on Sunday.



Hannover 96 opened the scoring through Nicolo Tresoldi after 16 minutes into the much-anticipated encounter.



The Ghanaian youngster doubled the advantage for Hannover 96 after founding the back of the net six minute later as they went to recess with 2-1 lead.

Greuther Furth pulled one back after the break when Julian Green found the back of the net five minutes into the second half of the game.



Germany international Marcel Halstenberg scored in the 57th minute to seal victory for the visitors.