Derrick Kohn scores in Hannover 96 win against FC Nurnberg

Derrick Kohn Er.png German-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn

Sun, 30 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

German-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn scored the second goal in Hannover 96 3-0 win against FC Nurnberg at the Heinz von Heiden Arena on Saturday evening.

Both teams are directly dangerous after a brisk start, Lino Tempelmann and Fabian Lohkemper missed headers for Hannover. Maxi Beier placed his shot too high in the 13th minute for Nurnberg.

In the 44th minute, Jannick Dehm's free kick finds Julian Börner, who asserts himself strongly and scored. He was not offside after a short check by the video assistant.

After a quick run down the left side, Derrick Kohn's hammer-hard finish from afar flies into the far corner of Vindahl in the FC Nurnberg goal had no chance.

In the 70th minute, Teuchert won the ball in midfield and served Maximilian Beier in front of the penalty area, he plays a one-two with Louis Schaub and Beier only had to push in the middle of the goal left by goalkeeper Vindahl.

Ekin Celebi replaced Derrick Kohn in the 88th minute.

