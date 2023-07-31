Desmond Corbblah stars as Spintex Knights secure 13th win of Accra Basketball League

Spintex are top of the table

Desmond Corbblah of the Spintex Knights produced a sterling performance to help his team mount a spirited comeback over the Reformers of Ghana Prisons in the 13th game of the Greater Accra Basketball League played at the Prison’s Basketball Court on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Corbblah produced a performance of a lifetime to help his team who had their backs on the ropes in the first and second quarters with 14-16 and 25-37 scorelines respectively.



Corbblah led the charge for the huge turnaround which proved yet again that the Spintex Knights who have now won all their 13 matches have no competition in the division.



By the end of the third quarter, the Knights were back in the lead with a 55-46 scoreline. There was no room for the Reformers to operate as the rejuvenated and confident Knight side dominated the fourth quarter to end the game with thirteen more points than their opponents who had 63.



Coach Selorm Thomas of the Spintex Knights disclosed that some key players missed the game due to certain challenges.



He however commended the replacement who he believes did more than enough to justify their place in his team.

Desmond Corbblah played down suggestions that the team’s poor start was due to complacency and that the Knights underestimated the Reformers.



He reiterated the mission and desire of the team which is to win the competition by treating every game as a final.



Reformers' star player, Prince Samson, lamented that the momentum of their fightback in the third quarter was deflated by some questionable referee decisions.



KPE