Despairing Hearts of Oak seek to end winless run against resurgent Legon Cities

Hearts of Oak have been very average in their last three outings in the League

Hearts of Oak are desperately looking for a win to save their season and Sunday could be the moment for the Phobians turn things around when they lock horns with Legon Cities on matchday 13 of the Premier League.

Hearts of Oak have been very average in their last three outings in the League, drawing one (Berekum Chelsea) and losing two (Great Olympics and Medeama SC).



Head trainer Kosta Papic is feeling the pressure and appears despairing to save his side from their winless run.



Papic who took over from Edward Odoom in December 2020, got off to flying start with three defeats, three draws and four wins until their recent slump in form.



They currently sit in 11th place with 16 points, 6 points behind leaders Karela United. Legon Cities FC meanwhile will go into the match brimming with confidence after bagging an impressive 10 points in their last five matches.



Coach Bashir Hayford seems to be the man with the Midas touch as things have been moving the right way since he arrived in November last year.

There have been twenty matches between the two teams since their maiden clash in 2008.



Legon Cities FC (Wa All Stars) have the upper hand on the former African champions, recording a total of 10 wins with Hearts of Oak managing six victories, with four ending in a draw.



Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is out with injury. His last game was back in November during a 1-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko.



Hearts are in 11th place with 16 points while Legon Cities FC sit 14th with 12 points.