Despite challenges, hosting African Games provides priceless benefits - Ofosu Asare

Kwaku Ofosu Asare, Chairman of the 2023 African Games Local Organizing Committee

According to Kwaku Ofosu Asare, the chairman of the 2023 African Games Local Organizing Committee, the benefits of hosting the multi-sports event in Ghana are priceless despite the challenging times the country is currently facing.

Originally scheduled for this year, the games were postponed due to unprepared facilities and are now set to take place next year.



Asare emphasized that hosting the event would create job opportunities and stimulate the economy, as well as improve tourism and uplift the image of Accra University of Ghana.



He believes that Ghana's overall image would also benefit greatly from the event, and that the country's economy would see an increase in all facets.

"Aside from the facilities, jobs are going to be created; the economy is going to be stimulated," Ofosu Asare told Citi Sports.



"We are going to have improvement in tourism, we are going to uplift the image of Accra university of Ghana. Ghana’s image is going to shoot up and all that.



"When you quantify the benefits, they are priceless and I am appealing to all Ghanaians even though we are going through trying times, it is a good opportunity for us to host the African games and we think that the African games is gonna move us to the next level in all facets of the