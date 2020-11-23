Di Maria is my idol – Techiman Wonders’ Salifu Ibrahim

Techiman Wonders attacker Salifu Ibrahim

In the two games played in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League so far, Salifu Ibrahim has become a poster boy for his club, Techiman Eleven Wonders.

The winger has chalked two Man of the Match awards with his performance against Kotoko being a highlight of the opening round of the Ghana Premier League.



He was also the tormentor-in-chief when they outplayed Ebusua Dwarfs in their 2-0 win over them over the weekend.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Silver FM, Ibrahim said that he models his game after PSG and Argentina star Angel Di Maria.



He revealed his admirers have likened him to the Argentine star and he hopes to be like him.



Salifu says he dreams of a photograph with Di Maria and hopes to reach the level attained by him.



“Most people call me Di Maria, but I always pay attention to all talented left footed players and how they play irrespective of whether they play for Barcelona, Chelsea or Real Madrid,” he told Silver FM in an interview.

“I just look at the role the player plays and tap something from it to add to mine. So I believe this is what has helped me develop. Every good left footed player is a role model. But of the lot [Angel] Di Maria is my favorite,” he said.



“I have a special message for him; I would love to meet him one day. It is my dream to meet him and have a picture with him. I would be extremely glad that I would be able to have a picture with him,” he concluded.



While Ibrahim and his Techiman Wonders side recorded victory in week 2 of the GPL, Kotoko and Medeama, the two teams heavily tipped to win the league could not bag three points in their respective matches.



Kotoko could not hold on to their lead after it was cancelled out by former striker Emmanuel Clottey who netted for Chelsea.



Medeama, one of the teams highly tipped to win the league also lost on the road to Dreams FC.