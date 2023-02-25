Diana Asamoah leads Atsu's family in emotional prayer after making donation

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah led the family of the late Christian Atsu in a moment of prayer during her visit to the family house of the late Ghanaian player.

Diana Asamoah during her visit to commiserate with the family shared words of encouragement with them, asking them to be strong despite losing one of the shining stars in the family.



Speaking after her interaction with the family, Diana Asamoah told the press that “not everyone was lucky to have their loved one rescued after the earthquake, some people have been buried in the rubble but God has been loving to help us find our loved one.”



The gospel musician donated an undisclosed amount to the family and also sang some of her songs to sympathize with the Twasam family.



Diana Asamoah adds to the number of personalities who have paid a visit to the family house of the late Black Stars player to commiserate with them.



Christian Atsu was on Saturday, February 18, 2023, confirmed dead after his body was retrieved from the rubble of a building he had been trapped in for over 12 days.

Following the arrival of the body on Sunday, February 19, the family has disclosed that a one-week ceremony for the late footballer will be held on March 4, 2023.



31-year-old Christian Atsu left behind a wife and three children who are all based in the United Kingdom.



