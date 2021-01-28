Diawisie Taylor to miss 'Nzema derby' against Medeama

Karela United striker, Diawusie Taylor

The leading top scorer in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League, Diawisie Taylor, will not be available to play for Karela United in the 'Nzema derby' against Medeama according to reports.

Karela United who currently sits top on the Premier League table will take on '9th place' Medeama on Sunday, February 1, 2021.



Diawisie Taylor is reported to have sustained an ankle injury in the goalless drawn game against Accra Great Olympics and is a major doubt for the Western Regional derby.



However, Karela United is yet to officially rule their marksman out of this tie.

The two clubs will face off at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park for the matchday 11 fixture at 4 pm, kick-off time.



Diawisie Taylor has scored 8 goals in ten Premier League games in the ongoing season.