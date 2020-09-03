Sports News

Diawusie Agyemang scores as Dynamo Dresden wallop HB Køge in friendly

Diawusie Agyemang celebrates after scoring

Ghanaian forward Diawusie Agyemang scored one of the goals when SG Dynamo Dresden thrashed HB Køge in a pre-season friendly.

The German third-tier side beat the Danish second division outfit 5-1 at the AOK PLUS Walter Fritzsch Academy.



Agyemang opened the scoring of the fixture in the 26th minute with a brilliant finish.



Christoph Daferner, Marco Hartmann and Simon Gollnack got the other goals for the hosts on Wednesday.

It is the fifth straight victory for Dynamo Dresden in the pre-season.



Agyemang joined them this summer after leaving FC Ingolstadt.

