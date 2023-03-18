Dickson Afoakwa, three others to miss Asante Kotoko game with Samartex due to injury

0
Asante Kotoko has announced its 20-man travelling squad list for their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League match week 22 against Samartex.

Unfortunately, four players will be missing from the squad due to injuries, including Rashid Nortey, Maxwell Agyemang, Isaac Oppong, and Dickson Afoakwa.

The match is set to take place on Saturday afternoon at the Nana Nsenkyire Sports Arena in the Western Region.

The Porcupine Warriors' head coach, Seydou Zerbo, will be absent for the game, and the assistant coach Orlando Wellington has taken charge of the team for this crucial fixture.

Coach Seydou Zerbo is absent due to a two week break given to him by the club to mourn the death of his son.

Asante Kotoko will have to do without Danlad Ibrahim and Augustine Agyapong, who are engaged with the Black Meteors and preparing to take on Algeria.

The Porcupine Warriors are 5th on the Ghana Premier League table with 31 points.

