Didi Dramani named Black Galaxies new Head Coach

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has been appointed as Head Coach of the Black Galaxies as he takes over from Annor Walker.

The Black Stars Assistant Coach is expected to lead the team throughout the qualifiers for the next edition of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) Tournament.



Didi Dramani who currently works with Right To Dream Academy is also the Assistant Coach of the Black Stars. He previously led Ghana to win Bronze at the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Azerbaijan before winning the domestic double (Premier League and FA Cup) with Asante Kotoko in 2014.



On the domestic front, Didi Dramani played for Bolgatanga Soccer Masters, Real Tamale United, and Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs before calling time on his playing career in 2000.



The GFA/CAF Instructor will be assisted by Baba Nuhu and Samuel Boadu.

Ghana will aim to make another appearance at the CHAN tournament following a quarter-final exit in the last edition in Algeria this year.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards